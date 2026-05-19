Syrsky: In carrying out reform, we must maintain balance, respond adequately to enemy's constant buildup

The difficulty of carrying out a reform that would make it possible to ensure the rotation of Ukrainian servicemen during combat operations lies in the need to maintain a certain balance and respond adequately to the enemy's constant increase in the size of its grouping, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"The difficulty of reforming the Armed Forces during wartime lies in the need to maintain a certain balance: the enemy is constantly trying to increase the size of its grouping and the number of its citizens of various categories who sign contracts. And we must respond adequately to the growth of its numbers, we must respond to the increase in the number of its units," Syrsky said in an interview with the Militarnyi channel on Tuesday.

According to him, this process must, of course, be controlled rather than chaotic.

"If we release a certain number of servicemen, we must clearly understand that we will recruit the same number, and possibly more. Certainly not fewer. This is where the difficulty lies," Syrsky said.

"This process must be flexible and adapted to changes on the battlefield. That is first. And second, it is clear that this process must be backed by financial resources, that is, it must be realistic and viable," Syrsky said.

According to Syrsky, the types of contracts that have already been announced are likely to become the final version. He said the shortest contract for servicemen who had previously been discharged from the Armed Forces, for example after being wounded, would be six to nine months. Those currently in the military will be able to sign new contracts for ten months, while two- to three-year contracts are envisaged for new recruits.

"There may also simply be mobilization," Syrsky said.

"But material support will be the same for everyone, with all prescribed allowances," he added.

"That is, all this is a very innovative project being introduced in a country at war," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed.