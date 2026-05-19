Interfax-Ukraine
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20:46 19.05.2026

Russia actively calculating plans for offensive from Belarus – Syrsky

1 min read
Russia actively calculating plans for offensive from Belarus – Syrsky

The threat of the front expanding northward, in particular from Belarus, remains, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"There is a tendency for the front line to increase. You know the latest data from our intelligence and the statements of our President of Ukraine, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, about the threat from Russia from Belarus, possible operations in the north. This is real, we know this data. The Russian General Staff is now actively calculating and planning offensive operations from the north. This means the front will expand further," Syrsky said in an interview with the Militarnyi channel on Tuesday.

Tags: #belarus #threat #plans

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