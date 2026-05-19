Ukrainian FM to visit Sweden on May 20-21, attend informal Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

Photo: MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit Sweden on May 20 and 21, where he will take part in an informal meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of foreign ministers.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, on May 20 in Stockholm, the Ukrainian foreign minister will hold bilateral talks with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard on current issues of the bilateral and European agenda.

"The ministers will place special emphasis on defense cooperation between the two countries, countering security threats from Russia, Ukraine's EU accession process, and increasing pressure on the aggressor," the MFA said in a press release.

Sybiha will also meet with the Ukrainian community in Sweden and visit the world-renowned Lund University, where he will deliver an open lecture on Ukraine's role in the new security architecture of Europe and the world.

The visit will also include the handover of authentic samples of unique Ukrainian heritage artifacts reproduced by the Swedish side.

On May 21, in the city of Helsingborg, the Ukrainian foreign minister will take part in an informal meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of foreign ministers.

"The key topics of talks with NATO partners will be efforts to achieve peace, strengthening Ukraine's defense capability, developing the defense industry, protection against threats from Russia, increasing military support and preparations for the Alliance summit in Ankara," the Foreign Ministry said.

Sybiha will also hold separate bilateral talks, in particular with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and a number of foreign ministers of Allied member states.

As reported, citing NATO headquarters, the foreign ministers of NATO member states will meet on May 21-22 in Helsingborg, Sweden.

A meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held as an informal dinner on May 21 as part of the meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member states.

On the first day of the meeting, a reception for foreign ministers is scheduled for 17:15, followed by an "informal dinner for members of the NATO-Ukraine Council, hosted by Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard, in the presence of Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson."

The ministers will take a family photo and deliver welcoming remarks. No press engagement is planned.

On the second day of the meeting, only one session of the North Atlantic Council is scheduled in the format of 32, meaning alliance members only. After that, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will hold a press conference, bringing the ministerial meeting to a close.

This will be the last meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of ministers before the Alliance summit, which will take place in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7-8.