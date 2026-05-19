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20:33 19.05.2026

All US weapons paid for by Europeans already in Ukraine – NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe

2 min read
All US weapons paid for by Europeans already in Ukraine – NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe

NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), U.S. Army General Alexus Grynkewich, has said that all U.S. weapons under the PURL program paid for by European allies are already in service in Ukraine.

He said this on Tuesday at NATO headquarters at a press conference following a meeting of the NATO Military Committee.

Grynkewich said Ukraine needed sustained and predictable support from allies, which was why support through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List, or PURL, and any other means remained critical. Regarding PURL, he assured that everything the allies had paid for was already in service, including air defense interceptors that Ukrainians urgently needed.

The Supreme Allied Commander stressed that by investing in Ukraine, the alliance was not only protecting Ukraine's population and critical infrastructure and supporting its fight, but was also investing in European security.

Grynkewich noted that the war in Ukraine was now in its fifth year, and that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to demonstrate extraordinary resilience and innovation.

He added that Ukraine continued to share its combat-proven experience with NATO, especially in countering Russian and Iranian drones and missiles.

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe also noted that the situation in the Middle East remained tense.

Grynkewich said Iran had attacked commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, disrupted energy flows and impeded freedom of navigation. He added that each country was considering its response, and that many of them, including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, were now sending ships to the region. According to him, all agreed that ensuring freedom of navigation in international waters was in their interests.

Tags: #ukraine #weapons #usa

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