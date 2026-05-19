Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:30 19.05.2026

UN: 15,850 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale invasion, incl 791 children

2 min read
UN: 15,850 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale invasion, incl 791 children

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the deaths of 15,850 civilians in Ukraine, including 791 children, have been confirmed since February 2022, while another 2,752 children have been injured, Kayoko Goto of the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs has said.

Goto said at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday that since February 2022, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights had confirmed that at least 15,850 civilians had been killed in Ukraine, including 791 children, while another 44,809 people, including 2,752 children, had been injured. She added that the actual figures were likely significantly higher.

Goto recalled that last month alone, at least 238 civilians had been killed and 1,404 injured in Ukraine, which was the highest monthly civilian casualty toll since July 2025.

The UN added that this also reflected a continuing trend of increasing harm to civilians.

She confirmed that one of the largest aerial bombardments of Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 had taken place over the past week. According to reports, on May 13-14, Russia launched more than 1,500 drones and dozens of missiles targeting Ukrainian cities across the country.

Goto also said last week UN personnel in Ukraine had been involved in two alarming drone-related incidents. On May 14, a UN vehicle was attacked twice in Kherson.

The representative said the clearly marked vehicle had been part of an interagency humanitarian mission led by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and that the parties had been notified of the mission in advance. She said this followed an incident on May 12, when another clearly marked UN vehicle, which had been part of a World Food Programme humanitarian convoy, was reportedly attacked by a remotely controlled drone.

She said international law, including international humanitarian law, must be observed at all times, and that civilians, including humanitarian personnel, as well as civilian objects, must be protected.

Tags: #casualties #un #war

MORE ABOUT

21:03 19.05.2026
Ukraine calls at UN Security Council for new sanctions regime targeting Russia's nuclear arsenal

Ukraine calls at UN Security Council for new sanctions regime targeting Russia's nuclear arsenal

20:08 19.05.2026
Russia threatens Latvia over alleged permission for Ukraine to launch drones, USA criticizes threats

Russia threatens Latvia over alleged permission for Ukraine to launch drones, USA criticizes threats

19:18 19.05.2026
Peace talks between Ukraine, Russia should resume without delay – UN official

Peace talks between Ukraine, Russia should resume without delay – UN official

21:01 15.05.2026
UN Secretary-General concerned over attacks on organization's humanitarian convoy in Kherson region – statement

UN Secretary-General concerned over attacks on organization's humanitarian convoy in Kherson region – statement

20:35 15.05.2026
Syrsky signs order to scale up collection of info on occupiers' violations of humanitarian law

Syrsky signs order to scale up collection of info on occupiers' violations of humanitarian law

16:46 15.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia attempts to further involve Belarus in war

Zelenskyy: Russia attempts to further involve Belarus in war

15:22 15.05.2026
Trump and Xi discuss Russia's war against Ukraine in Beijing

Trump and Xi discuss Russia's war against Ukraine in Beijing

20:10 14.05.2026
Death toll in Kyiv reaches 12, incl two children – SES

Death toll in Kyiv reaches 12, incl two children – SES

15:05 14.05.2026
Israel's Ambassador: Ukraine Repeats Much of Israel's 78-Year Journey

Israel's Ambassador: Ukraine Repeats Much of Israel's 78-Year Journey

08:23 14.05.2026
Russia attack on Kyiv injures at least 29 – official

Russia attack on Kyiv injures at least 29 – official

HOT NEWS

Syrsky: In carrying out reform, we must maintain balance, respond adequately to enemy's constant buildup

Russia threatens Latvia over alleged permission for Ukraine to launch drones, USA criticizes threats

Syrsky: AFU offensive actions exceed enemy's for first time over past day

NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe considers Russia's accusations against Baltic states 'standard Russian trick'

MFA on drone incident in Estonia: Russia continues to intentionally redirect Ukrainian drones toward Baltic countries

LATEST

Syrsky: We have all conditions to create three shifts of troops for rotations

Zelenskyy, Markarova discuss work with partners in investment, economic areas, incl defense technology, innovation

Syrsky: In carrying out reform, we must maintain balance, respond adequately to enemy's constant buildup

Russia actively calculating plans for offensive from Belarus – Syrsky

Ukrainian FM to visit Sweden on May 20-21, attend informal Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

All US weapons paid for by Europeans already in Ukraine – NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe

Syrsky: AFU offensive actions exceed enemy's for first time over past day

Ukrainian Red Cross participates in international congress of volunteer fire brigades

Ukraine negotiating return of Yevhen Konovalets' remains – Zelenskyy

Kyiv Mayor discusses continued support for city with delegation from Japan Intl Cooperation Agency

AD
AD