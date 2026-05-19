Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:08 19.05.2026

Russia threatens Latvia over alleged permission for Ukraine to launch drones, USA criticizes threats

2 min read
Russia threatens Latvia over alleged permission for Ukraine to launch drones, USA criticizes threats

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya read out at a UN Security Council meeting statements by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), officially denied by Ukraine, about the alleged preparation of a Ukrainian UAV strike from the territory of Latvia and other Baltic states, warning that NATO membership would not protect countries from retaliatory strikes.

Latvia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Sanita Pavluta-Deslandes, asked to be given the floor after Nebenzya's speech to respond to Russia's statements. She again stressed that Russia was spreading lies and that the statement by Russia's SVR was fake. The envoy described Nebenzya's threats as a sign of despair and weakness.

Pavluta-Deslandes said she wanted to thank Russia's permanent representative for quoting the same public statement by Russian foreign intelligence that she had cited in her own speech. She stressed that it was pure fiction and pure lies, adding that she would not take up the Council members' time by refuting those lies in detail, as a written response would be provided. She reiterated that lies, aggressive disinformation and threats were a sign of despair and weakness, noting that similar lies had previously been directed against other members of the Council at earlier meetings. She added that it was a great honor for her that her country had received such attention that day.

U.S. Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Tammy Bruce also immediately asked to be given the floor to respond to Nebenzya's remarks and assured that the United States was fulfilling all its obligations under NATO.

Bruce said the United States was responding to remarks made by another member of the UN Security Council, namely Russia, and stressed that threats against a member of the Council, Latvia, had no place. She added that the United States fulfilled all its obligations under NATO.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian media circulated information from Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service about the alleged preparation of a Ukrainian UAV strike from Latvian territory.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics called Russia's accusations about preparations to launch Ukrainian drones from the country's territory a lie.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy soon said Ukraine does not use Latvia's territory or airspace for operations against Russia and has no such intentions, officially denying Russia's fake statements.

Tags: #council #russia #un #security

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