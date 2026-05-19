Ukrainian Red Cross participates in international congress of volunteer fire brigades

Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) took part in the first international congress of volunteer fire brigades held in Zakarpattia region.

"The event brought together 11 teams from different regions of Ukraine, units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, including mountain rescue teams, as well as specialists from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Department of First Aid and Civil Protection. Partners and colleagues from Poland and the Czech Republic also joined the event," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

Participants underwent comprehensive interagency training in challenging field and mountain conditions, practicing coordinated responses to emergencies: firefighting, mountain rescue operations, and crisis communications.

Specialists from the URCS First Aid Department conducted training on pre-medical assistance algorithms – priority actions to save lives and protect people's health in dangerous conditions.

The international congress marked an important step toward introducing the best European safety standards and advancing the development of the volunteer rescue movement in Ukraine.