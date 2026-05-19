Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:40 19.05.2026

Ukrainian Red Cross participates in international congress of volunteer fire brigades

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross participates in international congress of volunteer fire brigades
Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) took part in the first international congress of volunteer fire brigades held in Zakarpattia region.

"The event brought together 11 teams from different regions of Ukraine, units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, including mountain rescue teams, as well as specialists from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Department of First Aid and Civil Protection. Partners and colleagues from Poland and the Czech Republic also joined the event," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

Participants underwent comprehensive interagency training in challenging field and mountain conditions, practicing coordinated responses to emergencies: firefighting, mountain rescue operations, and crisis communications.

Specialists from the URCS First Aid Department conducted training on pre-medical assistance algorithms – priority actions to save lives and protect people's health in dangerous conditions.

The international congress marked an important step toward introducing the best European safety standards and advancing the development of the volunteer rescue movement in Ukraine.

 

 

Tags: #congressmen #urcs

MORE ABOUT

12:10 19.05.2026
20 women entrepreneurs receive grants for business development under REDpreneur Women program

20 women entrepreneurs receive grants for business development under REDpreneur Women program

13:27 15.05.2026
Over 20 URCS representatives join rescue operation after missile strike on high-rise in Kyiv

Over 20 URCS representatives join rescue operation after missile strike on high-rise in Kyiv

19:41 14.05.2026
URCS joins rescue efforts at site of residential building destruction after Russian attack on Kyiv

URCS joins rescue efforts at site of residential building destruction after Russian attack on Kyiv

11:32 14.05.2026
URCS works at site of cleanup after Russia's attack in Kyiv

URCS works at site of cleanup after Russia's attack in Kyiv

09:55 14.05.2026
Ukrainian Red Cross Society, General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces expand cooperation in civil-military interaction

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces expand cooperation in civil-military interaction

23:56 13.05.2026
URCS works in regions hit by Russian drone strikes

URCS works in regions hit by Russian drone strikes

14:41 13.05.2026
URCS assistance point operates in Poltava for victims of Russia's UAV attack

URCS assistance point operates in Poltava for victims of Russia's UAV attack

10:19 13.05.2026
URCS joins evacuation of people from frontline areas of Kharkiv region

URCS joins evacuation of people from frontline areas of Kharkiv region

15:43 12.05.2026
URCS begins accepting applications for grants for frontline communities

URCS begins accepting applications for grants for frontline communities

16:02 08.05.2026
URCS presents grant opportunities for communities in Chernihiv and Mykolaiv regions

URCS presents grant opportunities for communities in Chernihiv and Mykolaiv regions

HOT NEWS

Russia threatens Latvia over alleged permission for Ukraine to launch drones, USA criticizes threats

Syrsky: AFU offensive actions exceed enemy's for first time over past day

NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe considers Russia's accusations against Baltic states 'standard Russian trick'

MFA on drone incident in Estonia: Russia continues to intentionally redirect Ukrainian drones toward Baltic countries

Suspicion notified to 3 current Supreme Court judges and retired judge in corruption case

LATEST

Russia actively calculating plans for offensive from Belarus – Syrsky

Ukrainian FM to visit Sweden on May 20-21, attend informal Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

All US weapons paid for by Europeans already in Ukraine – NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe

UN: 15,850 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale invasion, incl 791 children

Russia threatens Latvia over alleged permission for Ukraine to launch drones, USA criticizes threats

Syrsky: AFU offensive actions exceed enemy's for first time over past day

Ukraine negotiating return of Yevhen Konovalets' remains – Zelenskyy

Peace talks between Ukraine, Russia should resume without delay – UN official

Kyiv Mayor discusses continued support for city with delegation from Japan Intl Cooperation Agency

NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe considers Russia's accusations against Baltic states 'standard Russian trick'

AD
AD