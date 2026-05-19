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19:18 19.05.2026

Peace talks between Ukraine, Russia should resume without delay – UN official

2 min read
Peace talks between Ukraine, Russia should resume without delay – UN official

Peace talks regarding Ukraine should resume without delay to prevent further escalation and achieve progress toward a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire, UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs official Kayoko Gotoh said on Tuesday.

"It has been a year since direct talks between Ukraine and Russia resumed. Although direct negotiations, currently suspended, have not yet led to a breakthrough, diplomacy has allowed thousands of prisoners of war to return home and the remains of fallen soldiers to be buried. Talks should resume without delay to prevent further escalation and make meaningful progress toward a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire," she told a UN Security Council meeting.

Gotoh said that dialogue based on genuine political will and adherence to the UN Charter, international law, and relevant resolutions is the only way to achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace.

The United Nations remains ready to support all meaningful efforts to this end, Gotoh said.

She noted that on May 9, the UN Secretary-General welcomed the announcement of a three-day ceasefire from May 9 to May 11 between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. However, the UN is deeply concerned by the escalation of attacks by Russia almost immediately after the expiration of the ceasefire, she said.

Gotoh also welcomed the fact that the first stage of an exchange was carried out on May 15, returning 205 prisoners from each side.

"We call on the parties to complete the harmonization of details and fully implement all stages of the agreed wide-scale exchange for the sake of the remaining prisoners and their families. We also urge the parties to continue negotiations on further exchanges," she said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called for the UN Security Council meeting following a deadly massive Russian attack on Kyiv last week to respond to Russia's killing of Ukrainian civilians.

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Andriy Melnyk said that the urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over massive Russian attacks against the civilian population and critical infrastructure of Ukraine would take place on Tuesday, May 19.

Tags: #un #peace

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