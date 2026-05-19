Kyiv Mayor discusses continued support for city with delegation from Japan Intl Cooperation Agency

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko held a meeting with a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), led by Senior Vice President Yuko Mitsui.

"The Government of Japan and JICA continue to support Ukraine and Kyiv during this dramatic time for our country. Partner assistance is of great importance, as it is aimed at strengthening the resilience of the city's critical and social infrastructure under wartime conditions. Today, together with representatives of the city administration, the JICA delegation visited two artesian pumping stations in Kyiv, where water purification systems with uninterrupted operation capability are being installed," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that Kyiv and PJSC Kyivvodokanal received the new equipment from JICA under the Programme for Emergency Recovery, a project of international technical assistance.

"These modern systems are being installed at facilities that ensure reliable and uninterrupted water supply for 60,000 Kyiv residents. The modernization of the pumping stations not only improves the efficiency of the two artesian stations but also provides for autonomous operation, which is important in the context of the capital's energy resilience plan," the mayor explained.

He recalled that this is not the first equipment received from JICA. In May 2025, Kyiv's municipal enterprise Kyivzelenbud received 11 modern mini-excavators and two large ones. This machinery, in particular, helps eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling.

In July 2025, 11 social institutions in the city received modern rehabilitation equipment.

In addition, the transfer of 1,000 laptops for Kyiv's general secondary education institutions is planned in the near future, in cooperation between JICA and Kyoto, Kyiv's sister city.

"Kyiv is interested in further expanding cooperation with JICA. I thanked our partners for their systematic support and assistance to Kyiv and Ukraine," Klitschko concluded.