Culture Ministry claims archives, libraries lacks digitization, State Archival Service head Khromov denies this

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KYIV. May 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has stated that the digitization of archival documents and libraries remains one of the least digitized areas, while Head of the State Archival Service of Ukraine (Ukrderzharkhiv) Anatoliy Khromov denied this, reminding that Ukraine is among the world leaders in the speed of digitizing archives.

According to the ministry's report, Deputy Minister of Culture for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitization Anastasia Bondar met with Advisor for Communication and Information at the UNESCO Desk in Ukraine Andrea Cairola.

It is noted that the parties discussed, among other things, the critical importance of digitizing Ukraine's cultural heritage and documentary memory.

In this context, the meeting participants focused on the digitization of archival documents and libraries.

"Anastasia Bondar emphasized that this area remains one of the least digitized, despite the significant amount of work already being carried out by Ukrainian institutions that preserve cultural values," the ministry said in a statement.

In turn, reacting to this publication, Head of Ukrderzharkhiv Anatoliy Khromov stated that such a statement is "untrue, and it is being broadcast to international partners," and reminded that Ukraine is among the world leaders in the speed of digitizing archives.

He also drew attention to the fact that archives do not fall within the competence of the Ministry of Culture.

According to him, in 2023, independently and together with partners, more than 21 million digital copies were digitized in Ukraine, which is the second best result in the world in terms of digitization speed, and in 2024, some 34 million digital copies were made.

Later, Bondar, in a comment to the post of the Ukrderzharkhiv head, clarified that this refers not to archival institutions, but to archival documents within the sphere of activity of the Ministry of Culture, in particular, museums and libraries.

"There are no doubts about your leadership in all of digitization," she added.

In his turn, Khromov noted that he would not allow anyone to depreciate the work of his colleagues.

In January, Head of Ukrderzharkhiv Anatoliy Khromov reported that nearly 53 million digital copies of documents were created in the system of state archives of Ukraine during 2025.