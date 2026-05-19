Interfax-Ukraine
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16:49 19.05.2026

Russia missile strike kills three, wounds 29 in Pryluky - SES

1 min read
Russia missile strike kills three, wounds 29 in Pryluky - SES

The death toll from the Russia missile attack on the city of Pryluky in Chernihiv region has risen to three, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) has said.

"As a result of the missile strike on Pryluky, three people were killed, including a 15-year-old boy who died in the hospital from his injuries. Twenty-nine people were wounded," the report on the Telegram channel said.

Russia occupiers struck the center of Pryluky with a ballistic missile on the morning of Tuesday, May 19. The strike hit one of the city's enterprises and also damaged a shopping center building. A fire broke out in the warehouse of the shopping center. It was also reported that the blast wave damaged several buildings and vehicles in the vicinity of the impact.

Earlier, two deaths and 21 injuries were reported.

Tags: #ses #pryluky

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