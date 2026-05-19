General Staff reports strikes on pontoon bridges in Donetsk region and other enemy targets

On May 18, 2026, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck two enemy pontoon-bridge crossings in Donetsk region, a command and observation post in the area of Tetkino, Kursk region of Russia, and UAV control points in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, and Bilovody in Sumy region, the General Staff of the AFU reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The AFU also struck concentrations of enemy manpower in the areas of Sichneve, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Rodynske in Donetsk region.