Gas theft scheme from GTS worth UAH 203 mln exposed in Prykarpattia – PGO

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RuslanKravchenkoKyiv/

A large-scale scheme for the illegal withdrawal of 8 million cubic meters of gas from the gas transport system (GTS) of Ukraine, which caused damages exceeding UAH 203 million, has been exposed in Prykarpattia, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko said on Tuesday.

"The gas embezzlement scheme was organized by the head of a private enterprise engaged in the extraction of mineral resources that used the GTS for transportation. He involved three subordinates in the implementation of the scheme," the Prosecutor General reported on his Telegram channel.

Fuel accounting was carried out through a special metering station under the control and sealing of the Gas TSO (transmission operator) of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, from January 2022 to October 2025, the scheme participants systematically interfered with the operation of this gas metering station. Using a special key, they closed a valve on the measuring line, causing the electronic calculator to record distorted data on gas volumes.

As a result of the fraud, the state failed to receive more than 8 million cubic meters of gas.

The fuel was withdrawn from the network and sold on the market as the enterprise's own resource.

The amount of established damages exceeds UAH 203 million.

The organizer of the scheme and his three accomplices have been detained and notified of suspicions of fraud on an especially large scale and the legalization of property obtained through criminal means.

Motions are being prepared to hold them in custody with bail set at the amount of the damages caused to the state. The investigation is ongoing.