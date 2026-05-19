Interfax-Ukraine
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15:20 19.05.2026

MFA on drone incident in Estonia: Russia continues to intentionally redirect Ukrainian drones toward Baltic countries

1 min read
MFA on drone incident in Estonia: Russia continues to intentionally redirect Ukrainian drones toward Baltic countries

Russia continues to redirect Ukrainian drones to the Baltics using electronic warfare means; Ukraine has apologized to Estonia and all Baltic countries for such unintentional incidents, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi has said.

"Russia continues to redirect Ukrainian drones to the Baltics using its electronic warfare. And Moscow is doing this intentionally, alongside intensified propaganda. We apologize to Estonia and all our Baltic friends for such unintentional incidents," the spokesperson wrote on the social network X on Tuesday.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side is in close cooperation between specialized institutions to "get to the bottom of each case and seek ways to prevent them, including the direct involvement of our expert groups."

"We reiterate that—contrary to the claims of Russia propaganda—neither Estonia, nor Latvia, Lithuania, or Finland have ever allowed their airspace to be used for strikes against Russia. Moreover, Ukraine has never requested such use," the MFA stressed.

Tykhyi added that Ukraine is exercising its right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter; legitimate military targets are located in Russia; and Ukraine uses Russia airspace to reach them.

Tags: #drones #mfa #baltic_countries

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