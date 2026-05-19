Interfax-Ukraine
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14:43 19.05.2026

MFA of Ukraine refutes Moscow's claims regarding preparation of attacks from Latvian territory

1 min read
MFA of Ukraine refutes Moscow's claims regarding preparation of attacks from Latvian territory

Ukraine does not use the territory or airspace of Latvia for operations against Russia and has no such intentions, stated the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi.

"There is not a grain of truth in Moscow's latest false statements accusing Ukraine of preparing attacks on Russia from Latvian territory. We officially refute them. Ukraine does not use the territory or airspace of Latvia in its operations against Russia and has no intention of doing so," the spokesperson wrote on the social network X on Tuesday.

He emphasized that Russia's lies "are merely a continuation of a broader propaganda campaign aimed at destabilizing public opinion in Latvia and throughout the Baltic region."

"We thank our Latvian friends for seeing right through them," Tykhyi stressed.

Earlier, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs called Russia's accusations regarding the preparation of Ukrainian drone launches from the country's territory a "lie."

On Tuesday, Russia media outlets circulated information from the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia (SVR) about the alleged preparation of a strike by Ukrainian UAVs from the territory of Latvia.

Tags: #mfa #latvia

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