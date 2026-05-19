Interfax-Ukraine
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14:42 19.05.2026

General Staff reports new strikes on energy facilities in Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl regions of Russia

2 min read
General Staff reports new strikes on energy facilities in Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl regions of Russia
Photo: General Staff

On Monday, May 18, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia.

"A fire was recorded on the territory of the enterprise. The scale of the damage is being clarified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

It is noted that the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in Russia, with a refining capacity of approximately 17 million tonnes of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel used to meet the needs of the Russia occupation forces, the General Staff notes.

Additionally, on May 19, the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station in the area of the Semibratovo urban-type settlement in the Yaroslavl region of Russia was struck. "The extent of the damage caused is being clarified," the report says.

As reported, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the refinery in the city of Kstovo in early April of this year, where the AVT-2 primary oil refining unit and the LCH-24-7 diesel fuel hydrotreating unit were disabled. A previous strike on the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery in Kstovo was reported in early November of the preceding year, 2025.

Tags: #general_staff

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