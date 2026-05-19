Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:34 19.05.2026

Russia's claims about alleged preparation of attacks from Latvia is a continuation of threats against NATO countries – President's Office

1 min read
Russia's claims about alleged preparation of attacks from Latvia is a continuation of threats against NATO countries – President's Office

One should not pay attention to the content of the statements by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia (SVR) regarding the alleged preparation of strikes from Latvian territory, but rather to the direction of Russia's fantasies—it is a continuation of the line of threats against NATO countries, stated Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn.

"The Russia SVR has been under the influence of alcoholic fantasies for quite some time, so we do not advise paying attention to the content of what they state, but we do advise paying attention to the direction in which they are fantasizing—it is obvious that this is a continuation of the line of threats against NATO countries," Lytvyn said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

Earlier, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs called Russia's accusations regarding the preparation of Ukrainian drone launches from the country's territory a "lie."

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, stated that Ukraine does not use the territory or airspace of Latvia for operations against Russia and has no such intentions.

On Tuesday, Russia media outlets circulated information from the (SVR) about the alleged preparation of a strike by Ukrainian UAVs from the territory of Latvia.

Tags: #presidents_office #latvia

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