Zelenskyy signs law ratifying agreement between governments of Ukraine and Morocco on international road transport

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed law No. 0349 on the ratification of the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the Kingdom of Morocco on international road transport.

According to the Verkhovna Rada website, the law was returned to parliament with the president’s signature on Tuesday, May 19.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement on April 30. The document grants the right to perform the transport of goods and passengers by road between the two countries.

The agreement regulates issues of international transport of passengers and goods by motor vehicles registered in the territory of the state of one of the parties, as well as transit transport between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Morocco, to third countries, or from them.

The agreement also concerns regular and irregular transport of goods and passengers by road between Ukraine and Morocco and permit procedures for carriers, specifying cases where permits are not required for transportation.

The agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Morocco on international road transport was signed in Istanbul on June 28, 2025.