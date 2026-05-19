Interfax-Ukraine
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13:21 19.05.2026

President of Latvia denies Russia's accusations of using country's territory to launch Ukrainian UAVs

1 min read
President of Latvia denies Russia's accusations of using country's territory to launch Ukrainian UAVs
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/edgars.rinkevics

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs called Russia’s accusations regarding the preparation of Ukrainian drone launches from the country’s territory a "lie."

"Russia is lying by claiming that Latvia allows any country to use Latvian airspace and territory to strike Russia or any other country," he wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, Russian media distributed information from the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia (SVR) about the alleged preparation of a Ukrainian UAV strike from Latvian territory.

"The Kyiv authorities convinced Riga to agree to an operation against Russia. Servicemen from the unmanned systems units of the AFU have already been sent to Latvia to carry out attacks on Russia from the territory of this country," the SVR stated.

Tags: #president #latvia #uav

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