Zelenskyy signs law enabling removal of arrest from site for construction of Museum of the Revolution of Dignity

Photo: museum project

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law enabling the removal of an arrest from the site for the construction of the Museum of the Revolution of Dignity in Kyiv.

As the Verkhovna Rada website reports, the law (No. 14166) on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on the specifics of designing and constructing the National Memorial Complex of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred - Museum of the Revolution of Dignity returned to parliament bearing the head of state’s signature on Tuesday, May 19.

The law supplements the laws "On the regulation of urban development activities" and "On motor roads" with new provisions that will allow the removal of the prohibition on placing a ceremonial facility within "red lines" (street boundaries separating road space from development) at 3 Aleia Heroiv Nebesnoi Sotni in Kyiv. The amendments also establish the possibility of designing and constructing the facility without obtaining urban planning conditions and restrictions and without regard to land use regimes defined by the law "On the protection of cultural heritage."

According to the explanatory note, "the draft law is aimed exclusively at resolving issues related to the implementation of one unique state-significance facility, without changing general approaches to urban planning and road regulation."