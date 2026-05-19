Interfax-Ukraine
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12:15 19.05.2026

Two killed, two wounded in Hlukhiv in Russian drone attack - official

1 min read
Two killed, two wounded in Hlukhiv in Russian drone attack - official

Two civilians from Hlukhiv community were killed and two more were wounded in a Russian drone attack, the Sumy regional prosecutor’s office said.

"According to the investigation, on May 19, 2026, at around 10:00, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in Hlukhiv community of Shostka district with, preliminarily, two drones. Two civilians were killed as a result of the occupiers’ attack. Two more people were wounded. Administrative buildings and apartment buildings were damaged," the prosecutor’s office said on its Facebook page.

A pre-trial investigation into war crimes (parts 1 and 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is being conducted under the procedural supervision of the Sumy regional prosecutor’s office.

The investigation is being carried out by the Security Service directorate in Sumy region.

Tags: #russian_attack #sumy_region #hlukhiv

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