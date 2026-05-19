Interfax-Ukraine
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12:10 19.05.2026

Two killed, 17 wounded in missile strike on Pryluky - official

1 min read
Two killed, 17 wounded in missile strike on Pryluky - official

At least two people were killed and 17 more were wounded in a Russian ballistic missile strike on the center of Pryluky, Chernihiv regional state administration head Viacheslav Chaus said.

"At around 10 a.m., the Russians struck the center of Pryluky with a ballistic missile. One of the enterprises was hit. A shopping center near the impact site, a supermarket and fire trucks were damaged. Unfortunately, two fatalities are already known. At least 17 people were wounded, including a 14-year-old child," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, medics are providing all necessary assistance to the casualties.

Relevant services are working at the attack site.

Tags: #pryluky #chernihiv #russian_attack

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