Two killed, 17 wounded in missile strike on Pryluky - official

At least two people were killed and 17 more were wounded in a Russian ballistic missile strike on the center of Pryluky, Chernihiv regional state administration head Viacheslav Chaus said.

"At around 10 a.m., the Russians struck the center of Pryluky with a ballistic missile. One of the enterprises was hit. A shopping center near the impact site, a supermarket and fire trucks were damaged. Unfortunately, two fatalities are already known. At least 17 people were wounded, including a 14-year-old child," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, medics are providing all necessary assistance to the casualties.

Relevant services are working at the attack site.