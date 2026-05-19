Interfax-Ukraine
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12:10 19.05.2026

20 women entrepreneurs receive grants for business development under REDpreneur Women program

2 min read
20 women entrepreneurs receive grants for business development under REDpreneur Women program

The 20 strongest business ideas from participants of the second REDpreneur Women cohort have received grant funding of EUR 7,000 each to launch and develop their own businesses, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has reported on Facebook.

The winners represent businesses and social initiatives from various regions of Ukraine that combine innovation, environmental approaches, and social impact. These include the production of individual orthopedic insoles "Foot Center," the "Plyn" family workshop, the "Hostynets vid pani Pchilky" craft brand of bee products, the "Tashra" leather accessories brand, the "Time4dog" cynological center, "Ekoin" ecological production, and "Pini-Kay" fuel briquette production.

Support was also provided for digital and technological solutions, including the "Dobrolik" SaaS system for non-profit organizations, the "Zorotrek" robotic platform for eye-movement tracking, the "MaMaDi Stem" and "EmbdiLab" educational spaces, and the production of innovative products from Kevlar concrete. Among the winners are socially oriented initiatives in the fields of rehabilitation, inclusion, and psycho-emotional support, specifically a canistherapy space in Odesa, the "LegkeTilo" inclusive express massage location, and the "Savinsky family clinic."

The jury paid special attention to ecological and local projects, including the "Pani Khrobachok" social-ecological enterprise, a plastic collection and recycling service, the "Design Code of Ivano-Frankivsk" initiative, the "Pasternak" production of natural dehydrated dishes, and "LevAron ReBorn," which manufactures children's toys using upcycling and ecological materials.

Throughout the program, participants completed training modules, participated in mentoring sessions and practical workshops, and worked on improving their business ideas. The training focused on developing practical knowledge in entrepreneurship, financial and marketing planning, the use of digital tools, and the formation of sustainable business models.

REDpreneur Women supports women who strive to develop their own businesses, implement innovative solutions, and create socially responsible initiatives that contribute to community development and the economic recovery of Ukraine.

REDpreneur Women is implemented by the URCS in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross with the support of the Austrian NACHBAR IN NOT fund and the Austrian Development Agency. The educational and mentoring component of the program is implemented in partnership with the Ukrainian Future Business Incubator.

 

Tags: #urcs #redpreneurwomen

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