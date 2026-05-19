Zelenskyy may visit Serbia this week - media

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

A Ukrainian delegation is expected to visit Serbia this week, possibly led personally by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Serbian television channel N1 reported citing sources.

If confirmed, this would be Zelenskyy’s first visit to Serbia since taking office in 2019 and the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"Although there has been no official confirmation of a possible Zelenskyy visit to Belgrade, diplomatic sources in Belgrade expect that a joint memorandum of understanding on trade cooperation between the two countries may be signed in the near future," the channel reported.

Until now, contacts between the presidents of Serbia and Ukraine have taken place mainly during international political summits attended by both leaders. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Serbian president visited Ukraine once — on June 11, 2025 in Odesa, where the Ukraine - Southeastern Europe summit was held. On that occasion, Serbia did not sign the joint declaration for the first time, as it was explained to contain a call for sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

President Vucic said at the time that "no one exerted excessive pressure" on him to sign the declaration. At the summit, Vucic offered assistance in rebuilding "one or two cities or a smaller region."