Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:43 19.05.2026

Zelenskyy may visit Serbia this week - media

2 min read
Zelenskyy may visit Serbia this week - media
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

A Ukrainian delegation is expected to visit Serbia this week, possibly led personally by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Serbian television channel N1 reported citing sources.

If confirmed, this would be Zelenskyy’s first visit to Serbia since taking office in 2019 and the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"Although there has been no official confirmation of a possible Zelenskyy visit to Belgrade, diplomatic sources in Belgrade expect that a joint memorandum of understanding on trade cooperation between the two countries may be signed in the near future," the channel reported.

Until now, contacts between the presidents of Serbia and Ukraine have taken place mainly during international political summits attended by both leaders. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Serbian president visited Ukraine once — on June 11, 2025 in Odesa, where the Ukraine - Southeastern Europe summit was held. On that occasion, Serbia did not sign the joint declaration for the first time, as it was explained to contain a call for sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

President Vucic said at the time that "no one exerted excessive pressure" on him to sign the declaration. At the summit, Vucic offered assistance in rebuilding "one or two cities or a smaller region."

Tags: #serbia #zelenskyy #visit

MORE ABOUT

20:49 18.05.2026
Zelenskyy on changes in diplomatic corps: We will resolve all this in coming weeks

Zelenskyy on changes in diplomatic corps: We will resolve all this in coming weeks

15:57 18.05.2026
Zelenskyy on Day of Victims of Genocide of Crimean Tatar People calls for unity: as long as we help each other, we will surely be protected

Zelenskyy on Day of Victims of Genocide of Crimean Tatar People calls for unity: as long as we help each other, we will surely be protected

15:29 18.05.2026
Zelenskyy instructs intelligence to publicize Russia's attempts to involve global companies in fixing crisis financial situation

Zelenskyy instructs intelligence to publicize Russia's attempts to involve global companies in fixing crisis financial situation

08:54 18.05.2026
Zelenskyy: thousands of Ukrainians in Russian captivity are enduring the same ordeals as victims of Soviet repression

Zelenskyy: thousands of Ukrainians in Russian captivity are enduring the same ordeals as victims of Soviet repression

16:34 16.05.2026
Zelenskyy on call with Macron: France is ready to work on anti-ballistics - a strong decision and important step

Zelenskyy on call with Macron: France is ready to work on anti-ballistics - a strong decision and important step

19:02 15.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new missile, drone strikes on Ukraine, incl on 'decision-making centers'

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new missile, drone strikes on Ukraine, incl on 'decision-making centers'

16:46 15.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia attempts to further involve Belarus in war

Zelenskyy: Russia attempts to further involve Belarus in war

16:41 15.05.2026
Zelenskyy: We are determining targets for our further long-range sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy: We are determining targets for our further long-range sanctions against Russia

20:15 14.05.2026
Russia preliminarily hit Kyiv residential building with Kh-101 missile – Zelenskyy

Russia preliminarily hit Kyiv residential building with Kh-101 missile – Zelenskyy

13:33 14.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia to face fair response for all strikes

Zelenskyy: Russia to face fair response for all strikes

HOT NEWS

Two killed, two wounded in Hlukhiv in Russian drone attack - official

Two killed, 17 wounded in missile strike on Pryluky - official

Petition to Cabinet to abandon policy of mass recruitment of foreigners into labor market garners 25,000 votes

PURL raises nearly $5.5 bln, these funds working – Zhovkva

Ukraine ready for opening of clusters on path to EU - Zhovkva

LATEST

Two killed, two wounded in Hlukhiv in Russian drone attack - official

Two killed, 17 wounded in missile strike on Pryluky - official

20 women entrepreneurs receive grants for business development under REDpreneur Women program

NABU and SAPO conduct investigative actions in Supreme Court corruption case

Petition to Cabinet to abandon policy of mass recruitment of foreigners into labor market garners 25,000 votes

Petition to Cabinet to abolish posting bails for top corrupt officials garners 25,000 votes

Two killed, 3 wounded in Donetsk region in Russian strikes - police

Russia attacks several Naftogaz infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region

Serviceman in Lviv region offered deferral from mobilization for $16,000 - SBI

Guard at Kyiv university spotted for enemy strikes on the capital - SBU

AD
AD