Interfax-Ukraine
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11:30 19.05.2026

NABU and SAPO conduct investigative actions in Supreme Court corruption case

1 min read
NABU and SAPO conduct investigative actions in Supreme Court corruption case

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) are conducting investigative actions in a corruption case involving the Supreme Court, the SAPO said.

"They are being carried out at the workplaces, residences and vehicles of a number of current and former Supreme Court judges, including the former Supreme Court head whose case is being heard at the HACC," the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The SAPO added that details will be disclosed later.

Tags: #supreme_court #hacc #nabu_sapo

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