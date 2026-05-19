NABU and SAPO conduct investigative actions in Supreme Court corruption case

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) are conducting investigative actions in a corruption case involving the Supreme Court, the SAPO said.

"They are being carried out at the workplaces, residences and vehicles of a number of current and former Supreme Court judges, including the former Supreme Court head whose case is being heard at the HACC," the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The SAPO added that details will be disclosed later.