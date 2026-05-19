Two killed, 3 wounded in Donetsk region in Russian strikes - police

Photo: https://t.me/VadymFilashkin/

Two people were killed and three more were wounded in Russian attacks on communities in the region over the past day, the communications department of the Donetsk region police said.

"Kramatorsk endured 10 attacks, the largest carried out with Smerch MLRS. The Russians killed one civilian and three more were wounded. One apartment building and 22 private houses, a workshop and five civilian cars were damaged. The enemy dropped three KAB-250 bombs on Druzhkivka — one person was killed and three apartment buildings were damaged," the statement on the National Police of Ukraine website said.

In total, on May 18 police recorded 1,336 enemy shellings along the front line and residential areas of the region. Eight communities came under fire: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, the town of Sviatohirivka and the villages of Kindratіvka, Mayaky and Myrne.

45 civilian facilities were damaged, including 32 residential buildings.

Criminal proceedings have been opened by the police and SBU under article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.