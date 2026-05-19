Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:39 19.05.2026

Russia attacks several Naftogaz infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region

1 min read
Russia attacks several Naftogaz infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region
Photo: Naftogaz

Russia has been attacking Naftogaz Group facilities for the third consecutive day, with the enemy striking several gas infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region on the morning of May 19, Naftogaz said on Tuesday.

"As a result of drone strikes on the territory of production facilities, destruction of critically important equipment was recorded. Personnel at one of the attacked facilities were evacuated, with no casualties," Naftogaz Ukraine NAC executive board chairman Serhiy Koretsky said.

All relevant services are currently working at the sites. The consequences of the attack and the scale of damage are being clarified.

As reported, on the evening of May 18, Russia struck Naftogaz Group facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region with three ballistic missiles.

The previous week, Naftogaz infrastructure in Poltava region came under a massive ballistic missile attack.

In total, Russia has attacked Naftogaz facilities over 100 times since the start of the year, with four group employees and two rescuers killed in the May 5 attack.

Tags: #chernihiv_region #naftogaz #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

12:15 19.05.2026
Two killed, two wounded in Hlukhiv in Russian drone attack - official

Two killed, two wounded in Hlukhiv in Russian drone attack - official

12:10 19.05.2026
Two killed, 17 wounded in missile strike on Pryluky - official

Two killed, 17 wounded in missile strike on Pryluky - official

11:08 19.05.2026
Two killed, 3 wounded in Donetsk region in Russian strikes - police

Two killed, 3 wounded in Donetsk region in Russian strikes - police

09:38 19.05.2026
Two wounded in Kryvyi Rih and Kryvyi Rih district in Shahed attack - Vilkul

Two wounded in Kryvyi Rih and Kryvyi Rih district in Shahed attack - Vilkul

09:33 19.05.2026
Izmail district hit by enemy attack, port infrastructure damaged - official

Izmail district hit by enemy attack, port infrastructure damaged - official

09:19 19.05.2026
Woman killed, three wounded including child in drone strike in Kharkiv region - SES

Woman killed, three wounded including child in drone strike in Kharkiv region - SES

09:16 19.05.2026
Three wounded, over 25 buildings damaged in 2 enemy strikes on Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv

Three wounded, over 25 buildings damaged in 2 enemy strikes on Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv

20:29 18.05.2026
Border Guard Service does not confirm info on alleged enemy sabotage group activity in Chernihiv region

Border Guard Service does not confirm info on alleged enemy sabotage group activity in Chernihiv region

09:55 18.05.2026
43 strikes hit Chernihiv region over the past day, 4 civilians wounded, significant destruction – official

43 strikes hit Chernihiv region over the past day, 4 civilians wounded, significant destruction – official

12:29 16.05.2026
Death toll among Naftogaz workers in May 5 Russian attack rises to 4

Death toll among Naftogaz workers in May 5 Russian attack rises to 4

HOT NEWS

Two killed, two wounded in Hlukhiv in Russian drone attack - official

Two killed, 17 wounded in missile strike on Pryluky - official

Petition to Cabinet to abandon policy of mass recruitment of foreigners into labor market garners 25,000 votes

PURL raises nearly $5.5 bln, these funds working – Zhovkva

Ukraine ready for opening of clusters on path to EU - Zhovkva

LATEST

20 women entrepreneurs receive grants for business development under REDpreneur Women program

Zelenskyy may visit Serbia this week - media

NABU and SAPO conduct investigative actions in Supreme Court corruption case

Petition to Cabinet to abandon policy of mass recruitment of foreigners into labor market garners 25,000 votes

Petition to Cabinet to abolish posting bails for top corrupt officials garners 25,000 votes

Serviceman in Lviv region offered deferral from mobilization for $16,000 - SBI

Guard at Kyiv university spotted for enemy strikes on the capital - SBU

First open dataset of Ukrainian handwritten text, RUKOPYS, for digitalization of govt services created in Ukraine

PURL raises nearly $5.5 bln, these funds working – Zhovkva

Ukraine ready for opening of clusters on path to EU - Zhovkva

AD
AD