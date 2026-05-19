Russia attacks several Naftogaz infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region

Photo: Naftogaz

Russia has been attacking Naftogaz Group facilities for the third consecutive day, with the enemy striking several gas infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region on the morning of May 19, Naftogaz said on Tuesday.

"As a result of drone strikes on the territory of production facilities, destruction of critically important equipment was recorded. Personnel at one of the attacked facilities were evacuated, with no casualties," Naftogaz Ukraine NAC executive board chairman Serhiy Koretsky said.

All relevant services are currently working at the sites. The consequences of the attack and the scale of damage are being clarified.

As reported, on the evening of May 18, Russia struck Naftogaz Group facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region with three ballistic missiles.

The previous week, Naftogaz infrastructure in Poltava region came under a massive ballistic missile attack.

In total, Russia has attacked Naftogaz facilities over 100 times since the start of the year, with four group employees and two rescuers killed in the May 5 attack.