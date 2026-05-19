Serviceman in Lviv region offered deferral from mobilization for $16,000 - SBI

State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) officers, working together with the SBU, exposed and detained a staff sergeant of one of the special law enforcement agencies in Lviv region who was helping draft-eligible men obtain deferrals from mobilization for money.

"In one episode, the suspect offered to arrange a deferral for $16,000 for a man who was wanted by one of the Lviv recruitment and social support centers," the SBI said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Investigators documented that the draft-eligible man’s registration location was changed without his personal presence - he was registered at one of the recruitment and social support centers in Volyn region.

"After that, the man submitted documents through a service center in Lviv region, and the following day information about the deferral appeared in the Rezerv+ application," the statement said.

The serviceman was detained immediately after receiving the money.

He was served a notice of suspicion under part 2 of article 28 and part 3 of article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - abuse of influence.

The court imposed a precautionary measure of detention with the possibility of posting bail.

Procedural supervision is being carried out by the Lviv specialized prosecutor’s office in the field of defense of the western region.