Guard at Kyiv university spotted for enemy strikes on the capital - SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an agent of Russian military intelligence - a guard at one of the capital’s universities who was spotting for enemy air attacks on Kyiv and Donetsk region.

"According to the case materials, the enemy agent turned out to be a guard at one of the capital’s universities. The suspect was recruited through his sister, who lives in Russia," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the agent’s relative subsequently served as a "courier" - it was through her that the man transmitted coordinates to enemy intelligence.

It was established that in Kyiv, the suspect tracked the consequences of Russian attacks to adjust repeated shellings of the city.

"Among his priority ‘targets’ was conducting reconnaissance near combined heat and power plants and other energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv," the statement said.

It was documented how the agent drove around the city, tracked enemy strikes, marked their geolocations on Google Maps and photographed damaged structures.

He also collected data on the locations of reserve command posts and combat positions of defense forces in Donetsk region, covertly gathering information from acquaintances about Ukrainian defenders on various sections of the eastern front.

SBU officers detained the suspect at his place of residence in Kyiv region. During a search, a smartphone containing evidence of work for the enemy was seized from him.

Security Service investigators served the agent with a notice of suspicion under part 2 of article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is in custody with no right to post bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The comprehensive measures were carried out by SBU officers in Cherkasy region under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor’s office.