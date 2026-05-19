PURL raises nearly $5.5 bln, these funds working – Zhovkva

Almost $5.5 billion has now been attracted to the PURL (Priority Needs List of Ukraine) program, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Ihor Zhovkva reported in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"PURL is a very important program. We also discussed it. We are grateful to the NATO Secretary General, who continues to actively promote and implement this program. To date, nearly $5.5 billion has been raised, and these funds are already in use," Zhovkva said.

He also denied reports that "something is allegedly not being delivered" under this program. "We all see what’s happening in the world. And, of course, the most important thing being delivered under this program is interceptor missiles for anti-ballistic missile systems, for the Patriot systems. And today, whatever our partners can finance and whatever the American side can supply, it is being delivered," the deputy head of the Office of the President noted.

A total of 25 NATO member countries, as well as three non-Alliance partners, are financially participating in the PURL program.

"Yes, it’s more difficult to obtain these funds now, but that doesn’t mean the program shouldn’t work. It will work, and it’s yielding results. These are the weapons and ammunition that are ready today, they’re in stock, and they can be used," Zhovkva emphasized.