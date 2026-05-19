Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:46 19.05.2026

PURL raises nearly $5.5 bln, these funds working – Zhovkva

2 min read
PURL raises nearly $5.5 bln, these funds working – Zhovkva

Almost $5.5 billion has now been attracted to the PURL (Priority Needs List of Ukraine) program, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Ihor Zhovkva reported in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"PURL is a very important program. We also discussed it. We are grateful to the NATO Secretary General, who continues to actively promote and implement this program. To date, nearly $5.5 billion has been raised, and these funds are already in use," Zhovkva said.

He also denied reports that "something is allegedly not being delivered" under this program. "We all see what’s happening in the world. And, of course, the most important thing being delivered under this program is interceptor missiles for anti-ballistic missile systems, for the Patriot systems. And today, whatever our partners can finance and whatever the American side can supply, it is being delivered," the deputy head of the Office of the President noted.

A total of 25 NATO member countries, as well as three non-Alliance partners, are financially participating in the PURL program.

"Yes, it’s more difficult to obtain these funds now, but that doesn’t mean the program shouldn’t work. It will work, and it’s yielding results. These are the weapons and ammunition that are ready today, they’re in stock, and they can be used," Zhovkva emphasized.

Tags: #purl #interview #nato #zhovkva

MORE ABOUT

09:45 19.05.2026
Ukraine ready for opening of clusters on path to EU - Zhovkva

Ukraine ready for opening of clusters on path to EU - Zhovkva

17:51 18.05.2026
Share of Ukrainian-made children's goods in assortment of Epicenter chain reaches 35-50%

Share of Ukrainian-made children's goods in assortment of Epicenter chain reaches 35-50%

16:04 18.05.2026
We are among the top three most popular children's goods retailers in the country – Olena Solovyova, Director of Children's Goods at Epicentr network

We are among the top three most popular children's goods retailers in the country – Olena Solovyova, Director of Children's Goods at Epicentr network

14:27 13.05.2026
Zelenskyy: July must prove that NATO is strong and will not collapse

Zelenskyy: July must prove that NATO is strong and will not collapse

20:46 12.05.2026
No delays in US arms supplies under PURL program – Sybiha

No delays in US arms supplies under PURL program – Sybiha

13:10 08.05.2026
Chisinau meeting will act as catalyst for more countries joining agreement on tribunal for aggression – IBA Executive Director

Chisinau meeting will act as catalyst for more countries joining agreement on tribunal for aggression – IBA Executive Director

13:05 08.05.2026
International law at critical juncture, political will needed to protect world order – IBA Executive Director

International law at critical juncture, political will needed to protect world order – IBA Executive Director

13:03 08.05.2026
I believe Putin will be in The Hague – IBA Executive Director

I believe Putin will be in The Hague – IBA Executive Director

12:29 08.05.2026
The Rule of Law versus the Law of Force: In Search of Political Will

The Rule of Law versus the Law of Force: In Search of Political Will

11:10 08.05.2026
Persecution of Russian war criminals at national level deserves highest praise – IBA executive director

Persecution of Russian war criminals at national level deserves highest praise – IBA executive director

HOT NEWS

Two killed, two wounded in Hlukhiv in Russian drone attack - official

Two killed, 17 wounded in missile strike on Pryluky - official

Petition to Cabinet to abandon policy of mass recruitment of foreigners into labor market garners 25,000 votes

Ukraine ready for opening of clusters on path to EU - Zhovkva

Woman killed, three wounded including child in drone strike in Kharkiv region - SES

LATEST

Two killed, two wounded in Hlukhiv in Russian drone attack - official

Two killed, 17 wounded in missile strike on Pryluky - official

20 women entrepreneurs receive grants for business development under REDpreneur Women program

Zelenskyy may visit Serbia this week - media

NABU and SAPO conduct investigative actions in Supreme Court corruption case

Petition to Cabinet to abandon policy of mass recruitment of foreigners into labor market garners 25,000 votes

Petition to Cabinet to abolish posting bails for top corrupt officials garners 25,000 votes

Two killed, 3 wounded in Donetsk region in Russian strikes - police

Russia attacks several Naftogaz infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region

Serviceman in Lviv region offered deferral from mobilization for $16,000 - SBI

AD
AD