Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:45 19.05.2026

Ukraine ready for opening of clusters on path to EU - Zhovkva

1 min read
Ukraine ready for opening of clusters on path to EU - Zhovkva

Ukraine has today fully met all the conditions required for the next stage of European integration - the opening of negotiating clusters, deputy head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva said.

"There is a clear process that is currently developing at the pace that Ukraine wants to see and that our partners can afford. Today we have absolutely and fully met all the conditions required for the next stage. And the next stage is the opening of clusters," Zhovkva said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, there are currently no legal obstacles or political reservations to the opening of the six clusters, after which each chapter will be closed and negotiations will be conducted on each chapter.

"There is no point now in speculating about the speed at which this process will proceed for Ukraine. We are not competing now and do not intend to compete with candidate countries, as each of them is at its own point in time. But Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will differ from the accessions of any other country. So we need to move along this path and reach acceptable results," Zhovkva stressed.

Tags: #clusters #zhovkva #interview #eurointegration

MORE ABOUT

09:46 19.05.2026
PURL raises nearly $5.5 bln, these funds working – Zhovkva

PURL raises nearly $5.5 bln, these funds working – Zhovkva

17:51 18.05.2026
Share of Ukrainian-made children's goods in assortment of Epicenter chain reaches 35-50%

Share of Ukrainian-made children's goods in assortment of Epicenter chain reaches 35-50%

16:04 18.05.2026
We are among the top three most popular children's goods retailers in the country – Olena Solovyova, Director of Children's Goods at Epicentr network

We are among the top three most popular children's goods retailers in the country – Olena Solovyova, Director of Children's Goods at Epicentr network

16:56 13.05.2026
We hope to open first negotiating cluster on May 26 - Kachka

We hope to open first negotiating cluster on May 26 - Kachka

14:46 11.05.2026
Sybiha and Albares discuss increased pressure on Russia, air defense weapons and Ukraine's European integration

Sybiha and Albares discuss increased pressure on Russia, air defense weapons and Ukraine's European integration

10:57 11.05.2026
New page in relations with Hungary, clusters' official opening expected - Sybiha in Brussels

New page in relations with Hungary, clusters' official opening expected - Sybiha in Brussels

10:08 11.05.2026
Commissioner Kos calls on member states to open all negotiation clusters for Ukraine's membership as soon as possible

Commissioner Kos calls on member states to open all negotiation clusters for Ukraine's membership as soon as possible

14:32 09.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will take its place as full member of European Union, we’re preparing for opening of clusters and further decisions

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will take its place as full member of European Union, we’re preparing for opening of clusters and further decisions

13:10 08.05.2026
Chisinau meeting will act as catalyst for more countries joining agreement on tribunal for aggression – IBA Executive Director

Chisinau meeting will act as catalyst for more countries joining agreement on tribunal for aggression – IBA Executive Director

13:05 08.05.2026
International law at critical juncture, political will needed to protect world order – IBA Executive Director

International law at critical juncture, political will needed to protect world order – IBA Executive Director

HOT NEWS

Two killed, two wounded in Hlukhiv in Russian drone attack - official

Two killed, 17 wounded in missile strike on Pryluky - official

Petition to Cabinet to abandon policy of mass recruitment of foreigners into labor market garners 25,000 votes

PURL raises nearly $5.5 bln, these funds working – Zhovkva

Woman killed, three wounded including child in drone strike in Kharkiv region - SES

LATEST

Two killed, two wounded in Hlukhiv in Russian drone attack - official

Two killed, 17 wounded in missile strike on Pryluky - official

20 women entrepreneurs receive grants for business development under REDpreneur Women program

Zelenskyy may visit Serbia this week - media

NABU and SAPO conduct investigative actions in Supreme Court corruption case

Petition to Cabinet to abandon policy of mass recruitment of foreigners into labor market garners 25,000 votes

Petition to Cabinet to abolish posting bails for top corrupt officials garners 25,000 votes

Two killed, 3 wounded in Donetsk region in Russian strikes - police

Russia attacks several Naftogaz infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region

Serviceman in Lviv region offered deferral from mobilization for $16,000 - SBI

AD
AD