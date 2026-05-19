Ukraine ready for opening of clusters on path to EU - Zhovkva

Ukraine has today fully met all the conditions required for the next stage of European integration - the opening of negotiating clusters, deputy head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva said.

"There is a clear process that is currently developing at the pace that Ukraine wants to see and that our partners can afford. Today we have absolutely and fully met all the conditions required for the next stage. And the next stage is the opening of clusters," Zhovkva said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, there are currently no legal obstacles or political reservations to the opening of the six clusters, after which each chapter will be closed and negotiations will be conducted on each chapter.

"There is no point now in speculating about the speed at which this process will proceed for Ukraine. We are not competing now and do not intend to compete with candidate countries, as each of them is at its own point in time. But Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will differ from the accessions of any other country. So we need to move along this path and reach acceptable results," Zhovkva stressed.