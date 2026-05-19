Ukraine shoots down 180 of 209 Russian drones overnight, hits recorded at 15 locations - Air Force

Ukraine’s air defense eliminated 180 of 209 drones launched by Russian occupiers against Ukraine in the night of Tuesday, starting from 18:00 Monday, with 27 strike UAVs recorded as hitting 15 locations and downed debris falling at five, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/jammed 180 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas and Parodia decoy drone types in the north, south and east of the country," the Air Force said on its Telegram channel.

In the night of May 19 (from 18:00 on May 18), the enemy attacked with 209 strike UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Herber, Italmas and Parodia decoy drone types from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalov, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk region, Hvardiske — temporarily occupied Crimea.

27 strike UAVs were additionally recorded as hitting 15 locations, with debris falling at 5 locations.