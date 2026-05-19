Two wounded in Kryvyi Rih and Kryvyi Rih district in Shahed attack - Vilkul

Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih and Kryvyi Rih district with Shahed strike drones overnight into Tuesday, with wounded civilians and damage to residential infrastructure recorded at both locations, city defense council head Oleksandr Vilkul said.

According to him, a 41-year-old woman was wounded in Kryvyi Rih. She received the necessary medical assistance and will undergo outpatient treatment. In Kryvyi Rih district, the attack on Lozuvatka community caused no casualties.

A 22-year-old man was also wounded in Nikopol district in separate attacks in the region as a result of drone and artillery strikes.

"In Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy also attacked Lozuvatka community. No casualties. The threat of enemy attacks persists, so follow air raid rules. In Nikopol district, the enemy attacked Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovska and Myrivka communities with drones and artillery," the statement said.