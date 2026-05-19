Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:34 19.05.2026

Occupiers lose 1,140 troops and 264 units of special equipment over the day - General Staff

1 min read
Occupiers lose 1,140 troops and 264 units of special equipment over the day - General Staff
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Defense forces eliminated 1,140 occupiers, one tank, 78 artillery systems, one armored vehicle, 2,142 UAVs, and 264 vehicles and units of special equipment over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb. 24, 2022 to May 19, 2026 are estimated at: personnel - around 1,351,150 (+1,140); tanks -11,940 (+1) units; combat armored vehicles - 24,584 (+1) units; artillery systems - 42,340 (+78) units; MLRS - 1,792 (+0) units; air defense systems - 1,386 (+0) units; aircraft - 436 (+0) units; helicopters - 353 (+1) units; ground-based robotic systems - 1,426 (+11) units; operational-tactical UAVs - 299,199 (+2,142) units; cruise missiles - 4,632 (+4) units; ships/boats - 33 (+0) units; submarines - 2 (+0) units; vehicles and fuel tanks - 97,600 (+262) units; special equipment - 4,202 (+2) units," the statement said.

Tags: #report #afu_general_staff

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