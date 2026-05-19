Izmail district hit by enemy attack, port infrastructure damaged - official

Izmail district of Odesa region came under enemy attack in the night of May 19, with port infrastructure facilities damaged as a result, the press service of the Izmail district state administration said.

The agency noted that State Emergency Service of Ukraine units promptly addressed the consequences of the strike: "Port infrastructure facilities in the city of Izmail were damaged. SES units promptly eliminated the consequences of the enemy strike."

It was also reported that air defense forces destroyed almost all aerial strike weapons over open terrain outside populated areas of Izmail district.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or significant destruction," the operational headquarters said.