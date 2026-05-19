Defense forces repel 203 enemy attacks since start of day - General Staff

203 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in operational information as of 22:00 Monday.

"The enemy launched one missile strike using 22 missiles and 46 air strikes, dropping 144 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,080 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,298 shellings of populated areas and positions of our forces," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the hottest situation today was on the Pokrovsk axis, where the aggressor carried out 30 assault and offensive actions.