Woman killed, three wounded including child in drone strike in Kharkiv region - SES

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

A 69-year-old woman was killed and three more people were wounded, including a child, in a drone strike in the village of Pokotylіvka in Kharkiv district.

"In the village of Pokotylіvka in Kharkiv district, a 69-year-old woman was killed and three more people were wounded in a drone strike, including one child," the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said on Tuesday morning.

According to the agency, residential buildings and passenger cars were damaged. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire.

In addition, a residential building was destroyed and a fire broke out over an area of 150 sq. m. in Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv. Three people were preliminarily reported wounded.

"Work to extinguish the fire and clear the rubble is ongoing. SEMA units are working at the scene, including sappers, canine units and psychologists," the post published on Facebook said.