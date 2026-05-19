Three wounded, over 25 buildings damaged in 2 enemy strikes on Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv

Three people were wounded and at least 25 private houses and one apartment building were damaged in two enemy strikes on Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv, city mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"As a result of two enemy strikes on Novobavarsky district, three people were wounded and 25 private houses and one apartment building were damaged to varying degrees," the statement published on Telegram on Tuesday morning said.

In addition, fires broke out in two private houses in the district as a result of an enemy drone strike: "In Novobavarsky district, two private houses are on fire due to an enemy drone strike."

According to him, two people were rescued from one of the buildings, with one more person possibly trapped under rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the scene.

"Two people were rescued from one building, one more person may be under the rubble — search and rescue operations are underway," Terekhov said.

Kharkiv regional military administration head Oleh Synehubov separately noted in his own post that a 47-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were among the casualties: "A 47-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were wounded in an enemy drone strike in Novobavarsky district. The man sustained glass wounds and the woman suffered an acute stress reaction."