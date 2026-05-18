Yermak's lawyers appeal preventive measure

Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

The defense in the case of Andriy Yermak has filed a shortened appeal against the preventive measure, lawyer Ihor Fomin said in a comment to Radio Liberty.

"I am waiting to receive the court decision, the ruling, in writing. Then I will look at its arguments, and then I will make... there will be an addendum to the appeal," Fomin said.

He said that, from the defense's point of view, no preventive measure should be imposed on Yermak at all.

As reported, according to the court ruling on the preventive measure, after bail was posted, Yermak was obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device. His other obligations include appearing at every request of an investigator, detective, prosecutor and court; reporting any change of residence or work; not leaving Kyiv; surrendering documents for travel abroad, and diplomatic passports to the Foreign Ministry; and refraining from communicating with suspects, including former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Timur Mindich, a figure in the Midas case.

On the evening of May 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office notified Yermak of suspicion as one of the members of an organized group involved in laundering UAH 460 million in elite construction near Kyiv. Yermak himself denied owning elite real estate.

SAPO asked the court to impose a preventive measure on Yermak in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 180 million, but the High Anti-Corruption Court set it at UAH 140 million. On Monday, the court said the bail had already been posted in full. Ukrainska Pravda, citing its own sources, specified that 200 payments were made to post bail for Yermak, and the total amount collected exceeded UAH 154 million.