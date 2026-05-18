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20:56 18.05.2026

Moscow must finally understand time come to end this war, but not on Kremlin's terms – EU ambassador

1 min read
Moscow must finally understand time come to end this war, but not on Kremlin's terms – EU ambassador
Photo: https://x.com/kmathernova/

Russia must understand that it is necessary to end the war, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova has said, commenting on Russian strikes on Ukraine and a Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow.

In a post on Facebook, Mathernova said that in recent months Ukraine has significantly intensified its attacks on military targets deep inside Russia. In particular, on the night of May 16-17, Ukraine carried out one of its largest drone attacks on Moscow. Russian authorities reported hundreds of drones over Moscow region, damage to strategic buildings and chaos at airports.

"Russia is not able to prevail over Ukraine on the battlefield. It is running out of soldiers, motivation and stamina. And because it is losing on the frontline, it is increasing its attacks on civilians," Mathernova said, noting that on the night of May 18 Russia launched 14 ballistic missiles, eight cruise missiles and 524 drones at Ukraine.

"Russia is losing momentum. Ukraine is starting to push back hard. Moscow needs to finally understand that it is time to end this war. But not on terms dictated by the Kremlin. On terms both sides can accept?" Mathernova said.

Tags: #comment #russia #attacks #eu

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