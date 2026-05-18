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20:55 18.05.2026

Sybiha thanks Hungary for canceling deportation, entry ban decision for Oschadbank cash-in-transit guards

2 min read
Sybiha thanks Hungary for canceling deportation, entry ban decision for Oschadbank cash-in-transit guards
Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has welcomed the decision of Hungary's National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing, which canceled the deportation decision and three-year ban on entry and stay in the Schengen area against seven employees of state-owned Oschadbank.

"This is a welcome step that once again draws a clear line between the former and current governments. This is also a line between lawlessness and the rule of law. for Hungary's position, which creates the right and constructive atmosphere ahead of the upcoming expert-level consultations. We are preparing for them and look forward to a productive meeting," he said on X.

As reported, on March 5, during a special operation by Hungary's Counter Terrorism Centre (TEK), two Ukrainian cash-in-transit vehicles carrying $40 million, EUR 35 million and nine kg of gold were detained at a petrol station on the M5 motorway. Seven cash-in-transit guards were also detained; they were later released and transferred to Ukraine.

The National Police of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings over the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and Oschadbank service vehicles on the territory of Hungary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the detention of Oschadbank's cash-in-transit convoy in Hungary an act of banditry. On March 9, Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine Antal Heizer was summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, where he was strongly protested over the seizure of hostages and valuables.

On March 12, it was reported that Oschadbank's cash-in-transit vehicles, which had been unlawfully detained in Hungary, were handed over to Oschadbank representatives and Ukrainian diplomats. At the same time, funds and valuables amounting to $40 million, EUR 35 million and nine kg of bank gold remained detained in Hungary.

On May 6, Oschadbank announced the return of the funds and valuables detained in Hungary.

Tags: #mfa #hungary

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