Zelenskyy on changes in diplomatic corps: We will resolve all this in coming weeks

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting on personnel issues that need to be resolved, including matters requiring replacements in the diplomatic corps.

"Today we held a rather long and detailed meeting – government officials and our parliamentarians – on personnel issues that need to be resolved. More active internal work is needed in the state," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Monday.

"In addition, there are things that require replacement and correction in the diplomatic corps. We will resolve all this in the coming weeks," he said.