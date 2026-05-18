Rada proposed to appeal to intl community on 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Constitution

MPs are proposing that the Verkhovna Rada appeal to the parliaments and governments of democratic states, international organizations and their interparliamentary assemblies on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine.

The relevant draft resolution, No. 15255, was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Monday, according to the parliament's website.

The draft resolution contains an appeal to the parliaments and governments of democratic states, international organizations and their interparliamentary assemblies to continue providing support to Ukraine, including financial and military-technical assistance, promoting investment, restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity, and ensuring punishment for the Russian Federation and its military-political leadership for committing war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of genocide against the Ukrainian people.

Among the authors of the draft resolution are Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, First Deputy Chairman Oleksandr Korniyenko and Deputy Chairwoman Olena Kondratiuk.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Basic Law on June 28, 1996.