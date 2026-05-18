Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:29 18.05.2026

Border Guard Service does not confirm info on alleged enemy sabotage group activity in Chernihiv region

1 min read
Border Guard Service does not confirm info on alleged enemy sabotage group activity in Chernihiv region
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/andriy.demchenko.2025/

The State Border Guard Service has not confirmed information circulating online that the enemy has allegedly intensified activity in Chernihiv region.

Spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko said this in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

"In the defense zones where State Border Guard Service units are located, no intensification of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups has been observed. At the same time, of course, this threat remains and has not disappeared," the spokesman said.

Earlier, a number of Telegram channels said the occupiers had allegedly intensified the activity of their sabotage and reconnaissance groups from the FSB in the border strip on Chernihiv axis.

Tags: #chernihiv_region #sabotage #groups #denial

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