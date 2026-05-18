Number of people injured in Dnipro after overnight attack rises to 28

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian strike on Dnipro has risen to 28, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"In Dnipro, after the overnight attack, another five people sought medical help. All of them will receive outpatient treatment. Thus, there are already 28 injured. Eight of them have been hospitalized," Hanzha said on Telegram.

In total, the Russians attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region 40 times using artillery and drones.

In Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under attack. Residential buildings, a petrol station and a car were damaged. A 51-year-old man was injured. He is in hospital in moderate condition, Hanzha said on Telegram.

In addition, in Samarivka district, the Russians struck Pereshchepyne community. Infrastructure was damaged.

In Synelnykove district, the enemy attacked the Pokrovske community. An unused building was damaged there.

Private houses were damaged in Zelenodolsk community in Kryvy Rih district.