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19:53 18.05.2026

Govt establishes DREAM as official platform for dealing with public investment plan

2 min read
Govt establishes DREAM as official platform for dealing with public investment plan
Photo: https://dream.gov.ua/

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a resolution amending the Procedure for the development and monitoring of the implementation of the state's medium-term priority public investment plan (PIP), specifically establishing the DREAM ecosystem as the official platform for its implementation.

"The resolution confirms that until the introduction of a separate Unified information system for public investment project management, all processes—from proposal submission to monitoring—are carried out through the DREAM system. Proposals to the PIP are submitted electronically, accompanied by a qualified electronic signature (QES)," the DREAM press release states.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the corresponding resolution No. 612 on May 1.

Other changes include the introduction of indicators to measure targets for public investment areas. Specific metrics will be developed for each indicator, with planned values ​​for each year over the medium term.

The resolution formalized the official list of industries and subsectors for public investment, covering 13 ministries and 95 subsectors within 18 sectors. The Ministry of Economy (23) and the Ministry of Development (21) are assigned the largest number of subsectors.

Furthermore, a ranking system for areas of focus is being introduced when ministries formulate proposals for the public investment plan. All existing public investment projects and programs must be included in the ranking lists based on priority.

The resolution also establishes clear deadlines for each stage of the public investment plan preparation.

Tags: #government #resolution #investments

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