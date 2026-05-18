Interfax-Ukraine joins Artificial Intelligence Alliance

Leading Ukrainian media outlets and media organizations, including the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, have joined forces to create the Artificial Intelligence Alliance.

The initiative was launched by Suspilne Broadcasting. The publications NV, 1+1 Media, Starlight Media, Ukrayinska Pravda, Espresso, Livy Bereh, and the public organizations Institute of Mass Information and Detector Media joined in.

The Alliance’s goal is to establish transparent rules for the use of artificial intelligence in the Ukrainian media market, protect copyrights, develop responsible technology implementation, and enhance the sustainability of the information environment.

The Alliance is being created as a cross-industry platform for dialogue between media, OTT platforms, telecoms, and technology companies. Participants will work to align approaches to using media content to train artificial intelligence models, create content verification mechanisms, and exchange information on disinformation cases. The Alliance will also develop joint technological infrastructure and train personnel.