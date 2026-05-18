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17:06 18.05.2026

Customs service reminds of shelf-life requirements for importing humanitarian aid to Ukraine

2 min read
Customs service reminds of shelf-life requirements for importing humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The State Customs Service of Ukraine has urged businesses, donors, volunteers, charitable organizations, and international partners to strictly adhere to legislation regarding product shelf life when importing humanitarian aid, the agency reported on its Telegram channel on Monday.

As noted, according to Article 9 of the Law "On Humanitarian Aid" and Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 728 dated April 28, 2000, cargo must have a minimum residual shelf life at the time of crossing the state border. In particular, for food products and other goods with a limited consumption period, it must be at least one-third of the term determined by the manufacturer. For medicines, medical devices, and veterinary drugs with a shelf life of less than one year, this indicator must be at least half of the term; if the total shelf life is one year or more, it must be at least six months.

The agency emphasized that expired goods or cargo that do not meet these legislative standards are not allowed for import into the customs territory of Ukraine.

To prevent logistical complications and delays at the border, the State Customs Service recommends carefully checking cargo labeling and supporting documents prior to shipment, which will ensure the prompt delivery of aid to final recipients.

Tags: #customs #humanitarian_aid

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