Joint nuclear exercises of Russia and Belarus are unprecedented challenge for global security architecture – MFA of Ukraine

The conduct of joint exercises by Russia and Belarus practicing nuclear strikes directly violates fundamental Articles 1 and 2 of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated.

"By turning Belarus into its nuclear bridgehead near NATO borders, the Kremlin is de facto legitimizing the proliferation of nuclear weapons in the world and creating a dangerous precedent for other authoritarian regimes. Such actions must receive unequivocal and harsh condemnation from all states that respect the nuclear non-proliferation regime," the statement released by the ministry’s press service says.

It is emphasized that the militarization of Belarus not only undermines trust in international law but also finally turns Minsk into an accomplice in Russian nuclear blackmail.

"The audacity of Moscow and Minsk, which deliberately crossed all ‘red lines’ of the NPT, cannot remain without a tough, consolidated response and systemic deterrence of both regimes by the Euro-Atlantic community and the entire world. An effective response to the Russian-Belarusian saber-rattling near NATO borders must include a sharp increase in sanctions pressure on Moscow and Minsk, a significant increase in support for Ukraine, which directly deters both regimes from further expansion into Europe, an increased presence of allies on NATO’s eastern flank, and deepened security cooperation with Ukraine," the ministry summarized.