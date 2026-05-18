Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:04 18.05.2026

Joint nuclear exercises of Russia and Belarus are unprecedented challenge for global security architecture – MFA of Ukraine

2 min read
Joint nuclear exercises of Russia and Belarus are unprecedented challenge for global security architecture – MFA of Ukraine

The conduct of joint exercises by Russia and Belarus practicing nuclear strikes directly violates fundamental Articles 1 and 2 of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated.

"By turning Belarus into its nuclear bridgehead near NATO borders, the Kremlin is de facto legitimizing the proliferation of nuclear weapons in the world and creating a dangerous precedent for other authoritarian regimes. Such actions must receive unequivocal and harsh condemnation from all states that respect the nuclear non-proliferation regime," the statement released by the ministry’s press service says.

It is emphasized that the militarization of Belarus not only undermines trust in international law but also finally turns Minsk into an accomplice in Russian nuclear blackmail.

"The audacity of Moscow and Minsk, which deliberately crossed all ‘red lines’ of the NPT, cannot remain without a tough, consolidated response and systemic deterrence of both regimes by the Euro-Atlantic community and the entire world. An effective response to the Russian-Belarusian saber-rattling near NATO borders must include a sharp increase in sanctions pressure on Moscow and Minsk, a significant increase in support for Ukraine, which directly deters both regimes from further expansion into Europe, an increased presence of allies on NATO’s eastern flank, and deepened security cooperation with Ukraine," the ministry summarized.

Tags: #mfa #belarus #russia #nuclear_weapons

MORE ABOUT

15:29 18.05.2026
Zelenskyy instructs intelligence to publicize Russia's attempts to involve global companies in fixing crisis financial situation

Zelenskyy instructs intelligence to publicize Russia's attempts to involve global companies in fixing crisis financial situation

12:09 16.05.2026
USF Commander Brovdi says Belarus providing corridor for drones from Russia

USF Commander Brovdi says Belarus providing corridor for drones from Russia

21:01 15.05.2026
UN Secretary-General concerned over attacks on organization's humanitarian convoy in Kherson region – statement

UN Secretary-General concerned over attacks on organization's humanitarian convoy in Kherson region – statement

16:46 15.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia attempts to further involve Belarus in war

Zelenskyy: Russia attempts to further involve Belarus in war

20:44 14.05.2026
Hungarian FM to Russian ambassador after Zakarpattia attack: We expect immediate end to aggression against civilians

Hungarian FM to Russian ambassador after Zakarpattia attack: We expect immediate end to aggression against civilians

20:15 14.05.2026
Russia preliminarily hit Kyiv residential building with Kh-101 missile – Zelenskyy

Russia preliminarily hit Kyiv residential building with Kh-101 missile – Zelenskyy

08:39 14.05.2026
Russia attacks railway and port infrastructure overnight – Dpty PM

Russia attacks railway and port infrastructure overnight – Dpty PM

20:47 13.05.2026
Sybiha: Despite claims war allegedly nearing end, Putin proves opposite by his actions

Sybiha: Despite claims war allegedly nearing end, Putin proves opposite by his actions

20:32 13.05.2026
Sybiha thanks Hungary for condemning UAV attack on Ukraine

Sybiha thanks Hungary for condemning UAV attack on Ukraine

20:08 13.05.2026
Occupiers behead two fallen Defense Forces soldiers – General Staff

Occupiers behead two fallen Defense Forces soldiers – General Staff

HOT NEWS

Kachka on criticism of draft Anti-Corruption Strategy: Final content to be determined by Ukrainian parliament

Interfax-Ukraine joins Artificial Intelligence Alliance

MP, former first deputy prime minister Kubiv dies

Bail of UAH 140 mln posted for Yermak - HACC

Eurovision 2026: Grand Final results (scoreboard)

LATEST

Kachka on criticism of draft Anti-Corruption Strategy: Final content to be determined by Ukrainian parliament

Interfax-Ukraine joins Artificial Intelligence Alliance

Customs service reminds of shelf-life requirements for importing humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Rada proposed to bring Law on Prosecution into compliance with Constitution

Anti-drone protection installed on over 1,170 km of routes in frontline regions - Federov

Affordable Medicines program cannot yet fully meet patient needs – opinion

Zelenskyy on Day of Victims of Genocide of Crimean Tatar People calls for unity: as long as we help each other, we will surely be protected

Over 90% of deferments now extended automatically – Defense Ministry

Yermak after release on bail says he will remain in Ukraine, help military

Hungary cancels deportation, entry ban for Oschadbank cash collectors

AD
AD