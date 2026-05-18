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16:56 18.05.2026

Rada proposed to bring Law on Prosecution into compliance with Constitution

1 min read
Rada proposed to bring Law on Prosecution into compliance with Constitution

The Verkhovna Rada has been proposed to bring the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor’s Office" into compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine regarding the representation of state interests in court.

The corresponding government bill No. 15253 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada, according to the parliament’s website.

The project proposes to rewrite Article 23 of the Law "On the Prosecutor’s Office," providing for the prosecutor to represent exclusively the interests of the state in court and to exclude provisions regarding the prosecutor’s representation of the interests of citizens from the legislation.

The bill specifies the range of cases for the prosecutor’s representation of state interests in court, particularly in the sphere of civil law objects that are withdrawn from or restricted in civil circulation. The bill also proposes to bring the procedural powers of the prosecutor into compliance with procedural legislation and the principles of judicial proceedings.

Tags: #constitution #verkhovna_rada #prosecutors_office

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